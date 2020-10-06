Advertisement

More Than Pink walk goes virtual

Teresa Schumacher addressed the crowd gathered at Baxter Arena in 2019 for the More Than Pink walk
By Leigh Waldman
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We are just days away from the More Than Pink Walk.

The pandemic isn’t stopping people from getting out there and strutting their stuff for a great cause.

“Breast cancer doesn’t stop during a pandemic and neither do we, and neither do the people who support us,” Melissa Baron, the interim executive director of Susan G. Komen Great Plains said.

Even when the world seems to be at a standstill because of COVID-19, the Susan G. Komen Great Plains organization isn’t.

“Especially during a pandemic there are financial difficulties and people need support," Baron added. "They need emotional support, psychosocial support, as well as financial support.”

Last year, that support came from the crowds of people inside of the Baxter Arena.

Teresa Schumacher walked last year, the mom of three was in the middle of her own battle with breast cancer.

“I was diagnosed the day after Christmas 2018, which was really hard," Schumacher, now a survivor, said. "It’s hard anytime but especially after Christmas.”

In front of everyone, she shared the story of her lobectomy, the 16 rounds of chemotherapy, and 33 rounds of radiation. She tells me it’s something she’ll never forget.

“To be able to look out, while I’m standing on stage talking, and see the array of pink, it was - it still gives me goosebumps to think about it,” Schumacher said.

With COVID-19 this year, there won’t be a sea of pink. Instead, the More Than Pink walk is going virtual.

“We’re trying to connect people via a new smartphone app for the more than pink walk," Baron said. "They can track their steps, they can connect with others, they can reach out.”

October 11th people across our area can walk where they are, while still coming together and supporting the people, like Teresa, impacted by breast cancer.

“That support is what keeps people going, that organization, that community -that becomes part of the family that’s there to help you through it," Schumacher said.

This year the registration fee is being waved and donations will be accepted all month long.

Last year, with the registration fee included, Susan G. Komen Great Plains raised about $455,000 with sponsorships and fundraising. This year, they hope to raise $150,000.

WOWT is a proud sponsor of the More Than Pink Walk

