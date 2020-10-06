Advertisement

Mars won’t be this close again for another 15 years

It can be easily seen by the naked eye
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 6, 2020
(Gray News) – Scientists call it a “close approach.”

Mars is close enough to Earth this month that it can be easily seen by the naked eye.

However, close is a relative term. Mars is still about 33.9 million miles away.

But the red planet won’t be this near again until 2035, according to NASA.

You can see Mars in the eastern sky in the early evening and in the west before dawn.

It’s visible all night and reaches its highest point in the sky around midnight.

