Man to face charges after shooting at Douglas County Corrections

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Brandon Jennings of Omaha is facing a list of charges after deploying a weapon inside the Douglas County Jail while being booked for robbery and domestic violence assault.

The Omaha Police Department was called to the Douglas County Corrections on September 27 to help an officer. A firearm was discovered during a strip search while booking Jennings.

According to a release, the 22-year-old threatened the corrections staff with a firearm. Jennings went into another room and fired the weapon, resulting in a wound to the head.

Jennings now is facing 10 counts of terroristic threats, 10 counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony, 1 count possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, 1 count CCW, and 1 count escape implement.

