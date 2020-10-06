Huskers working toward a better front seven

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last year was last year and the Huskers are working toward keeping it that way in terms of a rushing defense that was statistically in the bottom half of the country.

Up front Defensive Line Coach Tony Tuioti says six or seven players ready to play. Adding younger players are making strides. Ty Robinson for example, saw action last year in three games and found out what Big Ten football was all about. He’s a guy who will play much more this season in that rotation up front.

Coach Tuioti wants to see each lineman simply do his job and not try to do too much, trust others will do the same allowing the line to work as one. He also wants to see someone knock an offensive lineman back in the run game. The depth should be good this year and the size of the line is also better. When it comes down to the fourth quarter, it’s hard to have the energy you need if you are at a size disadvantage and have been fighting that uphill battle the previous three quarters.

Moving into pads has been helpful as well. It’s hard on the line to simulate that interior battle against anything other than another person.

Behind the line, Inside Linebackers Coach Barrett Ruud is looking for consistency. Last year he says the unit at times was good, but also had ups and downs. He would like to see that smoothed out feeling the backers performance mirrored the outcomes of the games.

He also had some very positive observations on the offense, noting the quarterbacks have been sharp, the decision making has been good, and as a hole the unit as been good executing its core plays.

The defense will be tested early, no question about that, with Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State in the first four weeks. All of those teams have a lot of experience returning on their offensive lines.

