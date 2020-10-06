Hurricane Delta now a Category 2 Storm as of Tuesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hurricane Delta continues to strengthen in the Caribbean Sea and is now a Category 2 storm with wind gusts to 115 mph close to its center. It rapidly intensified over the last 24 hours and will continue to do so as it heads toward the Yucatan peninsula in Western Mexico.

Hurricane Delta (WOWT)

The Yucatan Peninsula including the Cozumel and Cancun area could easily be dealing with a Category 4 storm by late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Then Hurricane Delta will weaken a bit over land before heading into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthening once again for the end of the week. As of the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center at 7am, A storm in the Category 2 to 3 range is likely to make landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coastline late Friday night with sustained winds 110-120 mph possible. Anyone along the Louisiana coast, especially those that were in the path of Laura earlier this year need to watch for the latest forecast info.

Delta Track (WOWT)

