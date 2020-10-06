Advertisement

Hurricane Delta now a Category 2 Storm as of Tuesday morning

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hurricane Delta continues to strengthen in the Caribbean Sea and is now a Category 2 storm with wind gusts to 115 mph close to its center. It rapidly intensified over the last 24 hours and will continue to do so as it heads toward the Yucatan peninsula in Western Mexico.

Hurricane Delta
Hurricane Delta(WOWT)

The Yucatan Peninsula including the Cozumel and Cancun area could easily be dealing with a Category 4 storm by late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Then Hurricane Delta will weaken a bit over land before heading into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthening once again for the end of the week. As of the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center at 7am, A storm in the Category 2 to 3 range is likely to make landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coastline late Friday night with sustained winds 110-120 mph possible. Anyone along the Louisiana coast, especially those that were in the path of Laura earlier this year need to watch for the latest forecast info.

Delta Track
Delta Track(WOWT)

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
The very warm conditions will continue through the middle part of the week.

Weather

Summer-like temperatures this week

Updated: 16 hours ago
Sunny and breezy conditions today brought a big warm up. More summer-like weather is expected through much of this week.

First Alert Weather

Tropical Storm Delta forms south of Jamaica

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:06 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Tropical Storm Delta forms south of Jamaica

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:11 AM CDT
SSW winds gusting up to 35 mph – along with mostly sunny skies – will allow temperatures to skyrocket into the upper-70s and lower-80s Monday afternoon!

Latest News

Weather

Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT
After a chilly start in the 30s, abundant sunshine allowed highs to warm well into the 60s this afternoon! We'll only drop down into the upper-40s tonight, before highs in the 70s and 80s move in for the upcoming week! Lots of sunshine and wind as well.

Weather

Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:47 AM CDT
Areas of fog and/or frost possible this morning with temperatures in the 30s! Most of us will top out in the low to mid-60s today, with 70s & 80s returning for the rest of the 10-day forecast. More on Daybreak Weekend starting at 7AM!

Weather

Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT
Even with more peeks of sunshine, temps are struggling to hit 60° for most Saturday. We'll drop down near 40° tonight with a few areas of patchy fog possible. Decreasing clouds Sunday will allow temperatures to warm into the low to mid-60s.

Weather

Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT
A few lingering showers remain possible today; otherwise, mostly to partly cloudy skies are on tap. Highs will struggle to get to the 60° mark Saturday; a bit more sunshine will warm us into the low to mid-60s Sunday. Big warm up next week!

Weather

Scattered rain showers likely tonight

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT
After a frosty morning, a chance for rain overnight! Scattered rain showers move in late tonight, lasting into Saturday morning.

First Alert Weather

Tropical Depression 25 now being monitored in the Carribean

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Tropical Depression 25