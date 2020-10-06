Advertisement

Former Omaha Catholic school principal facing child porn charges

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 6, 2020
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former principal at All Saints School is facing a federal charge of producing child pornography, according to a statement Tuesday from the Archdiocese of Omaha.

Marlan Burki of Tecumseh appeared in federal court on Friday and remains in federal custody. He has been charged with one count of producing child porn. If convicted, he could face 15-30 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Burki served as principal of the school from 2006 to 2018, but archdiocese officials said they had no record of any accusations of sexual misbehavior while he was working at the school

“School officials are cooperating with the federal law enforcement officials assigned to the investigation,” Deacon Tim McNeil, chancellor of the archdiocese, said in the statement.

The Archdiocese of Omaha is urging those who may have been a victim or otherwise impacted or concerned about Burki’s past actions to contact local authorities.

McNeil and Mary Beth Hanus, director of victim outreach and prevention for the archdiocese, is also available to meet with anyone affected by any misconduct or abuse by members of the church, the release states.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

