EMT’s and ER Doctor help deliver baby in the back of an ambulance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman didn’t quite make it to the delivery room while in labor.

She gave birth in the back of an ambulance just as it pulled up to UNMC with the help of an ER doctor who rushed out to deliver the baby girl.

“Being able to do this professionally was certainly an emotional high, it was exciting and it’s always good to see a good result with mom and baby getting through it safely,” says Dr. Eric Ernest, UNMC Emergency Dept.

The mother says she’s not up for any interviews.. so we will keep her identity quiet.

She would say she and the baby are doing well!

