David’s Evening Forecast - Summerlike warmth sticks around all week!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday started off on another cool note, with temperatures in the 40s for most. Abundant sunshine – this time without the smoky haze – allowed highs to warm well into the 80s this afternoon! Wind speeds increased during the afternoon as well, with SW gusts up to 30 mph.

Clear skies take us into tonight – allowing for optimal viewing for the International Space Station and Mars! The ISS will be visible beginning at 7:34 PM in the NW sky. It’ll disappear around 7:40 PM in the ESE sky. Mars will make its closest approach to Earth today; you can view the planet in the eastern sky this evening as well.

Visible flyover this evening! (WOWT)

Plentiful sunshine takes us through the rest of the week with highs in the 80s! Omaha could break the record high Friday (88 degrees set in 1928). Overnight lows will only fall into the 50s and 60s.

Our best chance for rain arrives Monday into early Tuesday, with high temperatures cooling back into the 70s and 60s next week.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.