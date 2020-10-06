Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Summerlike warmth sticks around all week!

By David Koeller
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday started off on another cool note, with temperatures in the 40s for most. Abundant sunshine – this time without the smoky haze – allowed highs to warm well into the 80s this afternoon! Wind speeds increased during the afternoon as well, with SW gusts up to 30 mph.

Clear skies take us into tonight – allowing for optimal viewing for the International Space Station and Mars! The ISS will be visible beginning at 7:34 PM in the NW sky. It’ll disappear around 7:40 PM in the ESE sky. Mars will make its closest approach to Earth today; you can view the planet in the eastern sky this evening as well.

Visible flyover this evening!
Visible flyover this evening!(WOWT)

Plentiful sunshine takes us through the rest of the week with highs in the 80s! Omaha could break the record high Friday (88 degrees set in 1928). Overnight lows will only fall into the 50s and 60s.

Our best chance for rain arrives Monday into early Tuesday, with high temperatures cooling back into the 70s and 60s next week.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Hurricane Delta now a Category 4 Storm as of late Tuesday morning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
The latest track on Hurricane Delta as it makes its way into the Gulf of Mexico

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - October warmth locked in place this week!

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
It will be a chilly start to the day as you step out the door but rapid warming is likely after sunrise.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
The very warm conditions will continue through the middle part of the week.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Summer-like temperatures this week

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Sunny and breezy conditions today brought a big warm up. More summer-like weather is expected through much of this week.

Latest News

Weather

Summer-like temperatures this week

Updated: 23 hours ago
Sunny and breezy conditions today brought a big warm up. More summer-like weather is expected through much of this week.

First Alert Weather

Tropical Storm Delta forms south of Jamaica

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:06 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Tropical Storm Delta forms south of Jamaica

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Blustery and warm weather with us to start the week

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:13 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Get ready for a warm week on this first full week of October!

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:11 AM CDT
SSW winds gusting up to 35 mph – along with mostly sunny skies – will allow temperatures to skyrocket into the upper-70s and lower-80s Monday afternoon!

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Warm and windy week ahead!

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
SSW winds gusting up to 35 mph – along with mostly sunny skies – will allow temperatures to skyrocket into the upper-70s and lower-80s Monday afternoon! Fire danger will be a concern with high winds and low relative humidity.

Weather

Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT
After a chilly start in the 30s, abundant sunshine allowed highs to warm well into the 60s this afternoon! We'll only drop down into the upper-40s tonight, before highs in the 70s and 80s move in for the upcoming week! Lots of sunshine and wind as well.