Council Bluffs Police look for blue vehicle involved in fatal motorcycle hit and run

Motorcycle accident graphic by MGN.
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday afternoon, the Council Bluffs Police Department was called near Mile Marker 53 on Interstate 29 and 9th Avenue for a motorcycle accident.

According to the release, a witness described three motorcycles southbound on I-29 in a row on the inside lane, when a light blue vehicle came from Interstate 480 east onto Interstate 29 South and attempted to merge. The merge caused the second motorcycle to be pushed into the median and hit a guardrail.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased and the passenger was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect blue vehicle fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Council Bluffs Police Traffic Unit at 712-328-4948.

