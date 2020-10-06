Brotherly Love: Creighton Prep football program has 14 sets of brothers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As you go down the list, there are quite a few things that could’ve brought the Creighton Prep football team together this season.

The first thing that comes to mind is a huge comeback win against Millard West in week five.

The thing is, the Junior Jays didn’t need any help in that department.

From their freshman B team all the way up to varsity, the school has 14 sets of brothers playing football this year.

“You start looking and start putting two to two together and you go ‘Man, we have a lot of brothers on this team,’ and then to look at it and go ‘We have 14 sets of brothers on this team.’ That’s pretty unheard of, really,” head coach Tim Johnk said.

There’s always talk of brotherhood at prep, but this year it’s a real-life brotherhood.

“It’s just really interesting because everybody knows everyone. Everyone’s got a little relationship in a certain way with everybody,” senior Dylan Hulbert said.

Many of those who have their brother in the football program talk about how they help each other, push each other, and, yes, talk smack to each other.

“It’s all friendly stuff, competition, but it’s all lighthearted,” sophomore Nick Kieny said.

“The rest of our team really realizes that it’s neat for those guys to play with their brothers, too, and I think some of them are probably a little jealous they don’t have a brother that they can play with, and ride home with after practice, and those types of things,” Johnk said.

The Creighton Prep varsity team returns to the field Friday when they host Lincoln Northeast.

