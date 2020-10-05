Tropical Storm Delta forms south of Jamaica

Gulf of Mexico (WOWT) - As of the 7am update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression Delta has become Tropical Storm Delta thanks to stronger winds. Sustained winds of 40 mph are gusting to 45 mph as it spins about 130 miles south of Jamaica.

Tropical Storm Delta (WOWT)

The latest forecast track takes Delta into the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of the week allowing it to become a category 2 storm before making landfall to end to the week. The Gulf Coast states of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama will be watching the track of Delta closely all week. Some of the same areas impacted by Hurricane Laura could we in the path of this storm as well.

Delta Track (WOWT)

The only other time a storm has been named Delta was late in November of 2005. This is only the second time that the greek alphabet has been used due to the large number of storms.

