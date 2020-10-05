Some OPS students return to in-person learning Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time since the pandemic began, some students with Omaha Public Schools will be back in the classroom on Monday.

OPS leaders are bringing back students in a phased approach. Early childhood, elementary, middle and some other student groups will go back to class under the Family 3/2 Model.

Last names A through K will go back to class Mondays and Tuesdays. L through Z will go back to class Thursdays and Fridays. These groups will alternate on Wednesdays.

Parrish or students in the student success program will head back to class every day.

OPS Return to in-person learning chart. (OPS)

