Scatter Joy Acres holds community outreach event

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scatter Joy Acres, a local nonprofit that is part animal rescue, part therapy, held a community outreach event Sunday to cheer up children with help from Omaha police.

There were lots of toys, ice cream, and games for kids plus time to hang out with the animals.

The event was particularly exciting to Scatter Joy Acres as it was their first public putting after getting their animals back that were confiscated by the Nebraska Humane Society.

In an area that saw several shootings last weekend near 49th and Sorensen Parkway, the nonprofit says they happy to offer animal therapy to kids and their families.

“It’s been very essential for people to be able to feel and touch and love these animals because they are a safe zone for them. A lot of us can’t be around people right now but we can be around animals because there a safe place for us to go and hang out and talk to,” said founder Joy Bartling.

