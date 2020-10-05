Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Blustery and warm weather with us to start the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Get ready for a warm week on this first full week of October! SSW wind gusts up near 40 mph are likely this morning leading to the first of many warm days. Highs in the lower 80s are on the way today with mostly sunny skies.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

The blustery south winds are likely to be the strongest in the morning hours with gusts to near 40 mph expected. The wind will back off a bit during the afternoon but still be noticeable.

Monday Winds (WOWT)

The entire week will be very warm and very dry as temperatures top out on the 80s each and every day. Strong winds are likely today and again Friday but the rest of the week will be much calmer. Enjoy the October warmth while it is here!

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

