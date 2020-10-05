Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Blustery and warm weather with us to start the week

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Get ready for a warm week on this first full week of October! SSW wind gusts up near 40 mph are likely this morning leading to the first of many warm days. Highs in the lower 80s are on the way today with mostly sunny skies.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

The blustery south winds are likely to be the strongest in the morning hours with gusts to near 40 mph expected. The wind will back off a bit during the afternoon but still be noticeable.

Monday Winds
Monday Winds(WOWT)

The entire week will be very warm and very dry as temperatures top out on the 80s each and every day. Strong winds are likely today and again Friday but the rest of the week will be much calmer. Enjoy the October warmth while it is here!

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
SSW winds gusting up to 35 mph – along with mostly sunny skies – will allow temperatures to skyrocket into the upper-70s and lower-80s Monday afternoon!

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Warm and windy week ahead!

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
SSW winds gusting up to 35 mph – along with mostly sunny skies – will allow temperatures to skyrocket into the upper-70s and lower-80s Monday afternoon! Fire danger will be a concern with high winds and low relative humidity.

Weather

Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
After a chilly start in the 30s, abundant sunshine allowed highs to warm well into the 60s this afternoon! We'll only drop down into the upper-40s tonight, before highs in the 70s and 80s move in for the upcoming week! Lots of sunshine and wind as well.

Weather

Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago
Areas of fog and/or frost possible this morning with temperatures in the 30s! Most of us will top out in the low to mid-60s today, with 70s & 80s returning for the rest of the 10-day forecast. More on Daybreak Weekend starting at 7AM!

Latest News

Weather

Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT
Even with more peeks of sunshine, temps are struggling to hit 60° for most Saturday. We'll drop down near 40° tonight with a few areas of patchy fog possible. Decreasing clouds Sunday will allow temperatures to warm into the low to mid-60s.

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Another cool day Sunday before a big warm-up next week!

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:57 AM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
The extended forecast continues to trend very dry, with below-average temperatures this weekend and summer-like highs returning next week!

Weather

Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT
A few lingering showers remain possible today; otherwise, mostly to partly cloudy skies are on tap. Highs will struggle to get to the 60° mark Saturday; a bit more sunshine will warm us into the low to mid-60s Sunday. Big warm up next week!

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Scattered rain showers likely tonight

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
After a frosty morning, a chance for rain overnight! Scattered rain showers move in late tonight, lasting into Saturday morning.

Weather

Scattered rain showers likely tonight

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT
After a frosty morning, a chance for rain overnight! Scattered rain showers move in late tonight, lasting into Saturday morning.

First Alert Weather

Tropical Depression 25 now being monitored in the Carribean

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Tropical Depression 25