Nebraska Medicine addresses state’s increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Experts at Nebraska Medicine on Monday talked about the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Nebraska.

UNMC and Nebraska Medicine issued a statement to the community on Monday imploring the public to wear face coverings; avoid large gatherings and otherwise practice social distancing; stay home when sick and quarantine at home if coming into contact with someone who tests positive; and to cooperate with public health officials tracking illness and exposure.

“We can’t emphasize this enough: COVID-19 ISN’T a political or ideological issue. Our advice is the same regardless of political leadership at any level,” the statement says.

Calling it “potential perfect storm,” the statement from UNMC/Nebraska Medicine expresses concern for increased exposure as students and staff return to schools, cooler weather drives more people indoors, and the annual flu season approaches.

“To absorb the increasing load of patients, Nebraska is relying on hospitals that are currently more than 85% full, which is a very different scenario than in April and May, when hospitals were 50% full. It is a potential perfect storm.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

