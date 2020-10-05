Advertisement

Nebraska man drowns in Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks

Generic ambulance
Generic ambulance(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (AP) — A 21-year-old Nebraska man has drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Reece Isenberg of Omaha, Nebraska, died Saturday morning after he went swimming off a dock and never resurfaced.

The State Patrol said Isenberg was intoxicated at the time that he drowned in the lake’s Cimmaron Bay Cove. His body was recovered by Saturday afternoon.

