Monday Oct. 5 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 102 new cases

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reported 102 new cases Monday for a total of 17,171 total cases.

No new deaths were reported. The area’s total death toll remains at 196.

A total of 12,908 county residents have recovered from the coronavirus, the DCHD stated.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

