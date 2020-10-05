Advertisement

Monday Oct. 5 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 102 new cases

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reported 102 new cases Monday for a total of 17,171 total cases.

No new deaths were reported. The area’s total death toll remains at 196.

A total of 12,908 county residents have recovered from the coronavirus, the DCHD stated.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
