Early voting begins in Nebraska & Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Nebraska and Iowa voters can vote early, beginning Monday, October 5, 2020.

Early voting in Nebraska runs from Monday, October 5, 2020 to Monday, November 2, 2020. You can look up where to vote below:

Early voting in Iowa runs from Monday, October 5, 2020 to Monday, November 2, 2020. You can look up where to vote below:

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.