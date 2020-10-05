Early voters get out to cast ballots despite pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With election day just weeks away, Iowa and Nebraska opened up to early voting Monday.

6 News was in Sarpy and Pottawattamie counties where voters weren’t wasting any time in getting their ballots cast.

“I was an overachiever with it today,” said Natasha Brown, who was dropping her vote at the Sarpy County Election Office. "It was something I wanted to do, and something I feel obligated to do, and I guess it’s a privilege of ours as a U.S. citizen.

Despite the pandemic, people are showing up, looking for some peace of mind

“I just want to make sure my vote gets counted,” said Jerry Sedlacek. “So I get here early and don’t have to worry about it.”

In Iowa, there was a line to vote early in Council Bluffs; masks on and people waiting outside rather than cramming into a tight space.

“I came to register and to find out where my polling place will be over here only to find out I could vote early and I could vote today,” said John Carpenter. “I know who I’m voting for so it was an easy decision to vote today.”

But not everyone who showed up to vote was able to. Those who requested a mail-in ballot cannot vote in-person.

“I gave them my ID number and my name and it was on their computer that I’d send in my name for a mail-in ballot, so I couldn’t vote today,” said Jean Nymann.

Officials assured voters those mail-in ballots have been sent out. But there are some mixed feelings about mailing it in.

“I just don’t have total trust in that, but it’s probably okay for most people,” said Allison White, who was voting in-person along with her husband. “For us, I just didn’t feel like I wanted to do that.”

Early voting in both Iowa and Nebraska runs through Nov. 2; one day prior to Election Day.

