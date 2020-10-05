Douglas County’s COVID-19 positivity rate on the rise

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in Douglas County is increasing. It jumped nearly 2 percent in just a week. That’s according to the Douglas County Health Department.

The county ended the week of Oct. 3 with 1,200 new positive cases. The week before, there were 777 new cases.

“It’s really tough, but this is something that you know has not happened for you know 100 years. I mean this is a big, big deal,” DCHD Senior Epidemiologist Dr. Anne O’Keefe said.

In a week, the positivity rate went up to 12.5 percent, but some people say they’re not concerned.

“I wouldn’t say I’m necessarily worried I’m just more aware,” one Omaha resident said.

Another person said they would like to see things return back to normal.

“I feel like we still need to go on with our lives and can’t just be cooped up always or I feel like we’ll all go crazy,” they said.

O’Keefe said cooler weather and more indoor activities play a role in the steady increase of cases.

“We have schools back in session. Colleges back in session. More people are out and about,” she explained.

Many said they’re still following recommendations from health experts.

“I try to keep my mask on when I can,” said one person while walking in the Old Market.

Another person said they also wear their mask when necessary.

“If I could not wear it that would be great. But I do. I do wear it where it’s required especially,” they added.

The Omaha City Council is expected to make a decision on whether to extend the mask ordinance past it’s Oct. 20 expiration date.

“I certainly think extending the mask mandate would help," O’Keefe said.

Based on the current data, O’Keefe said the state’s Directed Health Measures need to be reevaluated. Most of Nebraska is now in Phase 4.

“It seems like opening things at the same time as cases are shooting up, it’s a time to re-evaluate that and think about what we’re doing,” she added.

O’Keefe also reminded people to get tested as soon as possible if they show symptoms of COVID-19. She said people should also quarantine until they get their results.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.