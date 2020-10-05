David’s Evening Forecast - Summer-like temperatures this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gusty winds and mainly sunny skies warmed temperatures well above the early October average this afternoon! A wave of smoke from wildfires out west did slow down the warm up a touch through the mid-afternoon, but moved out in time to see temperatures warm into the upper 70s. Gusty winds will continue through sunset, then slowly die down tonight. Temperatures will quickly cool off after sunset, dipping back into the mid 60s by 10pm. Overnight lows will settle around 50 degrees, definitely cool but still above normal for this time of year.

The very warm conditions will continue through the middle part of the week. Sunny skies and occasionally breezy conditions will lead to temperatures that are anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees above average! Highs temperatures Tuesday through Thursday are expected to top out between 80 and 85 degrees for the metro area. Even warmer conditions are possible Friday, with temperatures pushing into the upper 80s, getting very near the record high of 88 set back in 1928. The warmth likely continues right on into the weekend, with highs still in the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. The whole week looks to remain dry, leading to heightened fire danger anytime we see breezy winds as drought conditions continue to worsen.

Some signs of change arrive by early next week, with a chance for showers or storms next Monday. Temperatures should slowly cool back down a bit after the rain chances, but still remaining near or even above average for the middle of October.

