Advertisement

Cash, drugs found during I-80 traffic stop

Daniel Dahl & Ethan Harris
Daniel Dahl & Ethan Harris(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men from Pennsylvania after finding drugs and over $32,000 in cash during a traffic stop.

On Friday around 7:55 p.m, deputies with LSO’s Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a car heading west on I-80 near mile marker 388.

LSO said the car, with New Jersey license plates, was driven by Daniel Dahl with Ethan Harris as the passenger.

During the traffic stop, LSO said deputies developed probable cause to search the car after noticing a pill bottle.

LSO said deputies found a bottle of amphetamine pills, neither Dahl or Harris had a prescription for, as well as a vape pen that tested positive for marijuana.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said during the stop Harris was making motions down between the seat and deputies found a bag containing a 9mm handgun.

According to LSO, Harris was not giving his correct name to deputies and they eventually learned Harris had felony warrants in Pennsylvania for money laundering, narcotics and transporting criminal property.

While deputies were searching they found a total of $32,347 in the men’s pockets, as well as a backpack, and said there was evidence of drug dealing.

Dahl and Harris were arrested. Investigators said Dahl is from Levittown, Pennsylvania and Harris is from Hungtinton Valley, Pennsylvania.

LSO said while transporting Harris to jail, he told deputies that he had a pill bottle hidden in his underwear. Deputies said they found a bottle with 16 Xanax pills.

Harris is facing aiding and abetting charges, possession of money violation, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and violation of drug statutes.

Dahl is facing aiding and abetting charges, possession of money violation, and violation of drug statutes.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Early voters get out to cast ballots despite pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
With election day just weeks away, Iowa and Nebraska both opened up to early voting Monday.

News

Douglas County’s COVID-19 positivity rate on the rise

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
According to the Douglas County Health Department, the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases jumped to 12.5 percent.

News

Staying safe for in-person voting

Updated: 3 hours ago
With election day just weeks away, Iowa and Nebraska opened up to early voting Monday.

News

Concerning rise in COVID-19 infections

Updated: 3 hours ago
The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in Douglas County is increasing. It jumped nearly 2 percent in just a week.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Summer-like temperatures this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Sunny and breezy conditions today brought a big warm up. More summer-like weather is expected through much of this week.

Latest News

News

ACLU suing city of Omaha, OPD alleging ‘excessive force’ in protester arrests

Updated: 4 hours ago
The ACLU of Nebraska on Monday has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Omaha and police officials alleging excessive force.

News

Nebraskans speak for, against gambling initiative at state capitol

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
Organizers say once the constitution is changed to allow gambling in Nebraska -- the state will never be the same.

Coronavirus

Doctors concerned about increase in Nebraska COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations; warns of ‘potential perfect storm’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Experts at Nebraska Medicine on Monday talked about the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Nebraska.

News

ACLU suing city of Omaha, OPD alleging ‘excessive force’ in protester arrests

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak, Michael Bell and Brian Mastre
The ACLU of Nebraska announced Monday it intends to file a federal lawsuit against the city and police officials for actions against protesters in recent months.

News

FULL VIDEO: Doctors respond to COVID-19 increases in Nebraska

Updated: 5 hours ago
Experts at UNMC/Nebraska Medicine held a news conference Monday afternoon, Oct. 5, 2020, to address the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Nebraska, expressing concern for increased exposure as students return to schools, cooler weather drives more people indoors, and the annual flu season approaches.

News

La Vista City Council candidate cited for assault on child

Updated: 5 hours ago
Six News has learned a La Vista City Council candidate has been cited by police for misdemeanor assault.