Advertisement

At $25 an hour, Swiss city adopts highest minimum wage in world

By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (Gray News) - Workers in Geneva, Switzerland, may soon see a bigger paycheck after voters there agreed to unveil a $25 per hour minimum wage.

The minimum wage increase, which goes into effect Nov. 1, will reportedly benefit 30,000 workers, two-thirds of whom are women.

Government data shows nearly 60% of voters supported the new wage, which is believed to be the highest minimum wage worldwide. It was also approved by a group of labor unions focused on “fighting poverty, favoring social integration and contributing to the respect of human dignity.”

Geneva is the world’s 10th most expensive city to live in, according to a 2020 survey by the Economist Intelligence Unit. It placed behind such cities as Hong Kong, New York, Paris, Tokyo and Los Angeles.

The minimum wage in New York City is $15 an hour, and in Los Angeles, it is $13 an hour.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

As SCOTUS begins new term, death of Ginsburg, COVID-19 pose problems

Updated: moments ago
|
Senate Republicans are trying to quickly confirm Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as the successor for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

National

Hollywood Minute: New Bond film delayed to 2021 due to coronavirus

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
"No Time to Die" will be the 25th James Bond movie and, reportedly, the last starring Daniel Craig.

Coronavirus

Empty chairs outside White House honor 200,000 Americans dead from COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJLA Staff
In addition to honoring those lost, the ceremony was intended to push national leaders for a robust public health response to COVID-19.

National

Mourners push for greater public health response at COVID-19 remembrance ceremony

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The U.S. death toll, which numbered more than 209,000 on Sunday, was a major catalyst for the event.

Latest News

National

Take a look: NASA needs help finding planets; Airbnb offers night in Hell

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
NASA launched a citizen-science project called "Planet Patrol" to help find new planets, while Airbnb is offering a booking in Hell, Michigan.

National

Rule as mayor of Hell for a night to celebrate Halloween

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
Residents can book the “spookiest Airbnb stay on Earth” at a tiny home in the unincorporated town of Hell, Michigan.

Coronavirus

Trump greets supporters following new details of his illness

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days, but he “has continued to improve” since then, the White House physician said Sunday.

National Politics

Trump leaves hospital to thank supporters

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
President Trump leaves the hospital to thank supporters.

News

Omaha Police Officer Association holds community outreach event

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
Scatter Joy Acres, a local nonprofit that is part animal rescue, part therapy, held a community outreach event Sunday to cheer up children with help from Omaha police.

News

Scribner teen opens karate studio

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
Most 15-year-olds are bugging their parents about a car but not Sophia Vacha. Instead, she wanted help opening her own karate studio in Scribner.