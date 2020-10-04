Sunday Oct. 4 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 166 new cases
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.
Douglas County update
The Douglas County Health Department reported 166 new cases Sunday for a total of 17,069 total cases.
No new deaths were reported. The area’s total death toll remains at 196.
The percentage of positive cases for last week ending Oct. 3 was 12.6 percent.
A total of 12,851 county residents have recovered from the coronavirus, the DCHD stated.
REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.
Resource links
COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide
School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University
COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County
COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources
Get tested
Recent COVID-19 updates
Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.