Sunday Oct. 4 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 166 new cases

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reported 166 new cases Sunday for a total of 17,069 total cases.

No new deaths were reported. The area’s total death toll remains at 196.

The percentage of positive cases for last week ending Oct. 3 was 12.6 percent.

A total of 12,851 county residents have recovered from the coronavirus, the DCHD stated.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Doctors: Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped twice recently

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days, but he “has continued to improve” since then, the White House physician said Sunday.

AP source: Titans have 2 new positives, none for rest of NFL

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Another Tennessee Titans player and another staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus, while the rest of the NFL returned no new positives on Sunday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Pope: Market capitalism has failed in pandemic, needs reform

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pope Francis says the coronavirus pandemic has proven that the “magic theories” of market capitalism have failed and that the world needs a new type of politics that promotes dialogue and solidarity and rejects war at all costs.

Cineworld may close US and UK theaters after Bond film delay

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cinema chain Cineworld said Sunday it is considering closing all its movie theaters in Britain and the United States, after the postponement of the new James Bond film left a big hole in schedules.

COVID-19 cases rise in at least 24 states as experts warn of winter surge

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Experts say wearing face masks is the most powerful tool against the coronavirus until there's a vaccine. They also recommend social distancing and washing your hands often.

SCOTUS nomination event at White House likely superspreader event

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
At least eight people who attended the event, including President Donald Trump, are confirmed to have been infected by the coronavirus.

Trump 'not out of the woods' after COVID-19 hospitalization but team optimistic

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Doctors say the president has made "substantial progress." He took Regeneron's experimental antibody cocktail and two doses of the therapeutic remdesivir.

Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours ‘critical’; new hospital video released

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House said Trump’s expected stay of “a few days” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was precautionary and that he would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite.

Virus spreads on panel handling Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising questions about the timing of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett and whether additional senators may have been exposed.

GOP seeks to call off Senate work, but not Barrett hearings

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Positive tests among lawmakers have raised fears of virus outbreak.