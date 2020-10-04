Scribner teen opens karate studio

SCRIBNER, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday was a big day for one teenager who’s opening her own business.

Most 15-year-olds are bugging their parents about a car but not Sophia Vacha.

Instead, she wanted help opening her own karate studio in Scribner.

Sophia’s parents say for years, she’s been asking for their help as she earned her black belt.

They didn’t want to limit her, so Sophia wrote out a business plan -- cost of utilities, supplies and figured out the number of students to cover the loan.

A building on Main Street just happened to be for sale.

“I worked very hard to open this studio and I love to teach. Anyone who comes through the door -- I want them to learn and love karate like I do. I just want to teach people what I know,” Sophia said.

Sophia’s siblings were there along with other kids from town.

Here’s maybe the best part: later this week, Sophia will be teaching her mom hapkido.

Her mom says she’s going have a hard time calling her daughter “ma’am” in class.

