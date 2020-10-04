Advertisement

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Warm and windy week ahead!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clear skies and calm winds Saturday night allowed temperatures to drop into the 30s by early Sunday morning! Along with the cold temperatures, areas of patchy dense fog and frost formed. Once the fog cleared, abundant sunshine ruled the day, allowing highs temperatures to warm well into the 60s across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Our average high for this time of year is 70°.

We’ll stay mostly clear tonight, with overnight lows only dropping down into the upper-40s, near 50°. Winds will continue to increase overnight, with southerly winds 10 to 20 mph.

Hour by hour wind gusts Monday
Hour by hour wind gusts Monday(WOWT)

SSW winds gusting up to 35 mph – along with mostly sunny skies – will allow temperatures to skyrocket into the upper-70s and lower-80s Monday afternoon! Fire danger will be a concern with high winds and low relative humidity.

Dry conditions and warmer-than-average highs persist all week, with highs in the upper-70s and lower-80s Monday through Thursday, and mid-80s Friday through Sunday. We may see a bit of a break from the wind Tuesday and Wednesday.

Warm and windy week ahead!
Warm and windy week ahead!(WOWT)

Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 49 minutes ago
After a chilly start in the 30s, abundant sunshine allowed highs to warm well into the 60s this afternoon! We'll only drop down into the upper-40s tonight, before highs in the 70s and 80s move in for the upcoming week! Lots of sunshine and wind as well.

Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
Areas of fog and/or frost possible this morning with temperatures in the 30s! Most of us will top out in the low to mid-60s today, with 70s & 80s returning for the rest of the 10-day forecast. More on Daybreak Weekend starting at 7AM!

Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT
Even with more peeks of sunshine, temps are struggling to hit 60° for most Saturday. We'll drop down near 40° tonight with a few areas of patchy fog possible. Decreasing clouds Sunday will allow temperatures to warm into the low to mid-60s.

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Another cool day Sunday before a big warm-up next week!

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:57 AM CDT
By Mallory Schnell
The extended forecast continues to trend very dry, with below-average temperatures this weekend and summer-like highs returning next week!

Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT
A few lingering showers remain possible today; otherwise, mostly to partly cloudy skies are on tap. Highs will struggle to get to the 60° mark Saturday; a bit more sunshine will warm us into the low to mid-60s Sunday. Big warm up next week!

David’s Evening Forecast - Scattered rain showers likely tonight

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT
By David Koeller
After a frosty morning, a chance for rain overnight! Scattered rain showers move in late tonight, lasting into Saturday morning.

Scattered rain showers likely tonight

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT
After a frosty morning, a chance for rain overnight! Scattered rain showers move in late tonight, lasting into Saturday morning.

Tropical Depression 25 now being monitored in the Carribean

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT
By Rusty Lord
Tropical Depression 25

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Chilly morning with patchy frost leads us into a chilly weekend

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:11 AM CDT
By Rusty Lord
We’re waking up to the coldest morning of the season so far with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s in the metro.

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:08 AM CDT
Temperatures will only slowly warm up Friday after the chilly morning.