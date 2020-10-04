Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Warm and windy week ahead!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clear skies and calm winds Saturday night allowed temperatures to drop into the 30s by early Sunday morning! Along with the cold temperatures, areas of patchy dense fog and frost formed. Once the fog cleared, abundant sunshine ruled the day, allowing highs temperatures to warm well into the 60s across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Our average high for this time of year is 70°.

We’ll stay mostly clear tonight, with overnight lows only dropping down into the upper-40s, near 50°. Winds will continue to increase overnight, with southerly winds 10 to 20 mph.

Hour by hour wind gusts Monday (WOWT)

SSW winds gusting up to 35 mph – along with mostly sunny skies – will allow temperatures to skyrocket into the upper-70s and lower-80s Monday afternoon! Fire danger will be a concern with high winds and low relative humidity.

Dry conditions and warmer-than-average highs persist all week, with highs in the upper-70s and lower-80s Monday through Thursday, and mid-80s Friday through Sunday. We may see a bit of a break from the wind Tuesday and Wednesday.

Warm and windy week ahead! (WOWT)

