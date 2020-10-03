Advertisement

Sen. Ben Sasse returning to Nebraska for isolation

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb. (KOLNKGIN)
By Lauren Melendez
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Senator Ben Sasse will be working from his Nebraska home for the next two weeks. After close interaction with “multiple infected individuals” the Senate attending physician and Nebraska doctors advised him to stay inside as much as possible.

Sasse attended the gathering for Amy Coney Barrett last Saturday at the Rose Garden in Washington, D.C. Barrett is President Trump’s choice to succeed the late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

More than one hundred people were at that event; some of whom did not wear masks, and engaged in hugging and kissing on the cheek. So far, at least eight people at the ceremony tested positive for the virus within a week, including the President.

A spokesperson for Senator Sasse said he has had two Covid-19 tests since then, both of which came back negative, but he will undergo more testing as a safety precaution.

While in Nebraska, Sasse will work remotely. Sasse’s office has released a statement on his behalf saying “Ben, Melissa, and their kids are praying for the President, the First Lady, and a nation continuing to battle this nasty virus.”

The Senator plans to return to Washington, D.C. to resume in-person work October 12th.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 safety at Friday night football games

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Melendez
Six News checked out a not- so- typical fall evening for Friday Night football at Westside High School and found lots of changes.

Coronavirus

Saturday Oct. 3 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 212 new cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Few spotty showers and cooler temperatures

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Mostly to partly cloudy skies are on tap today, with highs struggling to hit 60°. Temperatures will drop into the upper-30s and lower-40s overnight, with some patchy fog possible.

News

Omaha Performing Arts debuts new touchless security system for guests

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
Omaha Performing Arts has installed touchless security scanners to eliminate close contact between employees and attendees.

Latest News

News

Omaha native Bob Gibson dies at 84

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kevin Westhues
Bob Gibson has died at the age of 84

News

Emergency response at reported house fire, explosion in West Omaha

Updated: 17 hours ago
A large emergency response is underway at a house fire and possible explosion near N 168th Street and Larimore Avenue at about 9:55 p.m. on Friday night.

News

Fire, possible explosions in west Omaha neighborhood

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
A large emergency response is underway at a house fire and possible explosion near N 168th Street and Larimore Avenue at about 9:55 p.m. on Friday night.

News

Omaha Performing Arts installs new security scanner

Updated: 17 hours ago
Omaha Performing Arts has installed touchless security scanners to eliminate close contact between employees and attendees.

News

COVID-19 safety at Friday night football

Updated: 17 hours ago
Between the pandemic, and now the President’s infection, people are being constantly reminded to take health measures and be safe.

Politics

Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers and candidates respond to Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
On Thursday, Nebraska and Iowa lawmakers and candidates posted well-wishes on social media to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they tested positive for COVID-19.