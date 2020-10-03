Sen. Ben Sasse returning to Nebraska for isolation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Senator Ben Sasse will be working from his Nebraska home for the next two weeks. After close interaction with “multiple infected individuals” the Senate attending physician and Nebraska doctors advised him to stay inside as much as possible.

Sasse attended the gathering for Amy Coney Barrett last Saturday at the Rose Garden in Washington, D.C. Barrett is President Trump’s choice to succeed the late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

More than one hundred people were at that event; some of whom did not wear masks, and engaged in hugging and kissing on the cheek. So far, at least eight people at the ceremony tested positive for the virus within a week, including the President.

A spokesperson for Senator Sasse said he has had two Covid-19 tests since then, both of which came back negative, but he will undergo more testing as a safety precaution.

While in Nebraska, Sasse will work remotely. Sasse’s office has released a statement on his behalf saying “Ben, Melissa, and their kids are praying for the President, the First Lady, and a nation continuing to battle this nasty virus.”

The Senator plans to return to Washington, D.C. to resume in-person work October 12th.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.