Omaha Performing Arts installs contactless security scanners

New system limits contact while detecting weapons
Evolv Security system aims to limit contact while detecting weapons at large gatherings
Evolv Security system aims to limit contact while detecting weapons at large gatherings
By Alex McLoon
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a security system unlike any other in Omaha, and it could become the new standard due to the pandemic.

Omaha Performing Arts installed touchless security scanners at the Holland Center and Orpheum Theater to eliminate close contact between employees and attendees ahead of upcoming in-person performances.

"No touch, no more taking stuff out of your pockets and putting it in bowls,” said Kevin Rabinowitz, a representative for Evolv Technology.

This security systems looks similar to those used to catch shoplifters at department stores. It may become the new normal when it comes to scanning incoming crowds for weapons and other dangerous items.

"We can screen up to 10 times more people in the same amount of time as metal detectors,” Rabinowitz said.

Artificial Intelligence software and sensors differentiate weapons from phones or other pocket clutter based on what Evolv Technology calls signature shape, as well as mass.

The mass of a piece of metal demonstrates how Evolv Technology’s express weapons detector works.

As guests walk into the Holland or Orpheum, the AI software will alarm security of any objects it deems to be a weapon or threat on a tablet. One security guard will continue to monitor the tablet while another guard screens the person with the perceived threat in a secondary screening.

“It will definitely keep people safe,” said Arnold Reeves, Omaha Performing Arts senior vice president. “It moves us toward a touchless environment so patrons can walk through like they’re normally walking in. They don’t have to take their keys out of their pockets or cell phones or their pockets. They can just walk on through.”

O.P.A. and Evolv Technology say the system doesn’t store data of anyone walking through.

It’s the latest trend that warehouse companies, schools and sports teams are investing in.

“We’ve screened over 75 million people, catching thousands and thousands of dangerous weapons entering venues and places of work,” Rabinowitz said.

Omaha Performing Arts will also use cashless transactions, require masks and socially distance its audience at venues for the foreseeable future. An update HVAC system was installed to clear air viruses.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

