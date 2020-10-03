Advertisement

Omaha native Bob Gibson dies at 84

Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WOWT) - Baseball fans across the country are mourning the death of Omaha native Bob Bison.

FILE - In this March 1968 file photo, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson is pictured during baseball spring training in Florida. Gibson is fighting pancreatic cancer. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said the 83-year-old Hall of Famer was diagnosed with the cancer several weeks ago and revealed the news Saturday, July 13, 2019, to the other living Hall of Famers. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - In this March 1968 file photo, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson is pictured during baseball spring training in Florida. Gibson is fighting pancreatic cancer. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said the 83-year-old Hall of Famer was diagnosed with the cancer several weeks ago and revealed the news Saturday, July 13, 2019, to the other living Hall of Famers. (AP Photo, File) (KY3)

He was one of baseball’s first power pitchers. The former St. Louis Cardinals' star was feared by opponents across the major leagues over two decades.

He struggled with control issues early in his career but eventually developed a devastating slider and blazing fastball. He became a complete pitcher who dominated the National League during the 1960s and 70s.

Jack Buck, voice of the Cardinals said, “To me, hands down, the greatest competitor, the best athlete that I have ever seen.”

Gibson won 20 games or more in five straight seasons including seven of nine World Series starts. Eight of them were complete games. He also earned nine Gold Gloves.

He was the first pitcher in nearly 50 years to finish his career with 3,000 strikeouts. Gibson retired at the age of 40 battling arthritis and injuries. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1981 and went on to coach with the Mets and Braves before finishing with the Cardinals as an instructor.

In an interview he said, “I want to be remembered as a person, a competitor, who gave 100 percent every time I went out of the field”

Gibson was battling pancreatic cancer and died at the age of 84.

