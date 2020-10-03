Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Few spotty showers and cooler temperatures

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After overnight rain, a few spotty showers remain possible Saturday. The bulk of us will likely remain dry, not only today – but through the extended forecast.

We’re starting Saturday with more clouds around and temperatures in the 40s. Not quite as chilly as Friday morning (when we had areas of frost), but still cool enough to need a jacket as you head out. Mostly to partly cloudy skies are on tap today, with highs struggling to hit 60°. A few spots of lower-60s are possible, primarily south and west of Omaha – where we may see a bit more sunshine.

The Next 3 Days (WOWT)

Temperatures will drop into the upper-30s and lower-40s overnight, with some patchy fog possible. More sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the low to mid-60s! Winds will be blowing from the south 5 to 10 mph.

Winds pick up Sunday night into Monday, with temperatures on the rise! We’ll warm into the upper-70s and lower-80s Monday through Thursday, with mid-80s by Friday. Winds will be highest Monday, Thursday, and Friday with gusts up to 35 mph possible. The dry weather persists, with no significant rain chances after Saturday.

Big warm up next week! (WOWT)

