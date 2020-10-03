Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Another cool day Sunday before a big warm-up next week!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The extended forecast continues to trend very dry, with below-average temperatures this weekend and summer-like highs returning next week!

We started Saturday with more clouds around and temperatures in the 40s. Not quite as chilly as Friday morning (when we had areas of frost), but still cool enough to need a jacket as you head out. After a cloudy start to the day, we saw a few more peeks of sunshine during the afternoon and early evening; however, most of us stayed in the 50s. A few spots in the lower-60s popped up to the west and southwest of the Metro.

Temperatures will drop into the upper-30s and lower-40s overnight, with some patchy fog possible. More sunshine returns Sunday afternoon with highs in the low to mid-60s. Winds will be blowing from the south 5 to 10 mph.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Winds pick up Sunday night into Monday, with temperatures on the rise! We’ll warm into the upper-70s and lower-80s Monday through Thursday, with mid-80s by Friday. Winds will be highest Monday, Thursday, and Friday with gusts up to 35 mph possible. The dry weather persists, with no significant rain chances expected.

Big warm-up on the way! (WOWT)

