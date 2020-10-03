Advertisement

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Another cool day Sunday before a big warm-up next week!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The extended forecast continues to trend very dry, with below-average temperatures this weekend and summer-like highs returning next week!

We started Saturday with more clouds around and temperatures in the 40s. Not quite as chilly as Friday morning (when we had areas of frost), but still cool enough to need a jacket as you head out. After a cloudy start to the day, we saw a few more peeks of sunshine during the afternoon and early evening; however, most of us stayed in the 50s. A few spots in the lower-60s popped up to the west and southwest of the Metro.

Temperatures will drop into the upper-30s and lower-40s overnight, with some patchy fog possible. More sunshine returns Sunday afternoon with highs in the low to mid-60s. Winds will be blowing from the south 5 to 10 mph.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Winds pick up Sunday night into Monday, with temperatures on the rise! We’ll warm into the upper-70s and lower-80s Monday through Thursday, with mid-80s by Friday. Winds will be highest Monday, Thursday, and Friday with gusts up to 35 mph possible. The dry weather persists, with no significant rain chances expected.

Big warm-up on the way!
Big warm-up on the way!(WOWT)

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Weather

Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
Even with more peeks of sunshine, temps are struggling to hit 60° for most Saturday. We'll drop down near 40° tonight with a few areas of patchy fog possible. Decreasing clouds Sunday will allow temperatures to warm into the low to mid-60s.

Weather

Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
A few lingering showers remain possible today; otherwise, mostly to partly cloudy skies are on tap. Highs will struggle to get to the 60° mark Saturday; a bit more sunshine will warm us into the low to mid-60s Sunday. Big warm up next week!

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Scattered rain showers likely tonight

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
After a frosty morning, a chance for rain overnight! Scattered rain showers move in late tonight, lasting into Saturday morning.

Weather

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT
First Alert Weather

Tropical Depression 25 now being monitored in the Carribean

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Tropical Depression 25

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Chilly morning with patchy frost leads us into a chilly weekend

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:11 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
We’re waking up to the coldest morning of the season so far with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s in the metro.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:08 AM CDT
Temperatures will only slowly warm up Friday after the chilly morning.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Patchy frost possible tonight

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Clouds and gusty winds keeping the metro chilly this afternoon. Some of the coolest air of the season may lead to patchy frost by Friday morning.

Weather

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT
First Alert Weather

Dry trend likely continues in October as we wait for winter

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:11 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
The outlook for October should include a lot of warm dry weather.