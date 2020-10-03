Advertisement

Grassley aide says Iowa senator taking normal precautions

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, walks through a basement passageway at the Capitol amid debates in the Senate on immigration, in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. President Donald Trump is thanking Grassley for introducing legislation similar to the immigration framework pushed by the White House. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An aide says U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley isn’t believed to have been exposed to anyone testing positive for the coronavirus and is continuing to take normal precautions.

Grassley, an Iowa Republican, serves as Senate president pro tempore and is third in the line of succession, following Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Grassley’s largely ceremonial role has taken on new significance since President Donald Trump announced that he and the first lady have tested positive for the coronavirus. Asked about whether Grassley was taking any new precautions,

Grassley aide Michael Zona said Friday the senator was continuing to follow guidance from the Senate doctor, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials.

President Donald Trump says he's headed to Walter Reed Medical Center.

Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers and candidates respond to Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

By Gina Dvorak
On Thursday, Nebraska and Iowa lawmakers and candidates posted well-wishes on social media to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they tested positive for COVID-19.

Iowa governor allows college bars to reopen with distancing

By Associated Press
Gov. Kim Reynolds is allowing bars in Iowa’s two largest college towns to reopen next week after a five-week closure helped stop coronavirus outbreaks among young adults.

La Vista City Council candidate cited for assault on child

By Mike McKnight
Six News has learned a La Vista City Council candidate has been cited by police for misdemeanor assault.

Local nonprofit buys former 11 Worth Cafe location

One of the area’s largest food pantries is buying the embattled 11 Worth Cafe building.

President Trump sends letter with Farmers to Families food boxes; experts weigh in on if it’s legal

By Ashly Richardson
“The letter stops short of advocating for a candidate or a particular election outcome and as long as they stop short of expressed advocacy that likelihood, it’s not directly illegal. It doesn’t violate campaign finance laws or the Hatch Act,” says Michael Kang, Northwestern University law professor.

Omaha City Council to vote on mask ordinance extension

The Douglas County Health Department is encouraging Omaha’s City Council to extend its mask ordinance.

David’s Evening Forecast - Scattered rain showers likely tonight

By David Koeller
After a frosty morning, a chance for rain overnight! Scattered rain showers move in late tonight, lasting into Saturday morning.

By John Chapman
