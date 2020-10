Grassley aide says Iowa senator taking normal precautions

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An aide says U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley isn’t believed to have been exposed to anyone testing positive for the coronavirus and is continuing to take normal precautions.

Grassley, an Iowa Republican, serves as Senate president pro tempore and is third in the line of succession, following Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Grassley’s largely ceremonial role has taken on new significance since President Donald Trump announced that he and the first lady have tested positive for the coronavirus. Asked about whether Grassley was taking any new precautions,

Grassley aide Michael Zona said Friday the senator was continuing to follow guidance from the Senate doctor, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials.

