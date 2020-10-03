Advertisement

Fire, possible explosions in west Omaha neighborhood

By Michael Bell
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A large emergency response is underway at a house fire and possible explosion near N 168th Street and Larimore Avenue at about 9:55 p.m. on Friday night.

Firefighters and other emergency responders were seen working at the location. Witnesses said they heard what sounded like explosions and crackling coming from the residence.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Omaha Performing Arts debuts new touchless security system for guests

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Alex McLoon
Omaha Performing Arts has installed touchless security scanners to eliminate close contact between employees and attendees.

News

Omaha native Bob Gibson dies at 84

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Bob Gibson has died at the age of 84

News

Emergency response at reported house fire, explosion in West Omaha

Updated: 38 minutes ago
A large emergency response is underway at a house fire and possible explosion near N 168th Street and Larimore Avenue at about 9:55 p.m. on Friday night.

News

Omaha Performing Arts installs new security scanner

Updated: 1 hour ago
Omaha Performing Arts has installed touchless security scanners to eliminate close contact between employees and attendees.

Latest News

News

Omaha Performing Arts installs contactless security scanners

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
It’s a security system unlike any other in Omaha, and it could become the new standard due to the pandemic.

Politics

Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers and candidates respond to Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
On Thursday, Nebraska and Iowa lawmakers and candidates posted well-wishes on social media to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they tested positive for COVID-19.

State

Grassley aide says Iowa senator taking normal precautions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An aide says U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley isn’t believed to have been exposed to anyone testing positive for the coronavirus and is continuing to take normal precautions.

State

Iowa governor allows college bars to reopen with distancing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Kim Reynolds is allowing bars in Iowa’s two largest college towns to reopen next week after a five-week closure helped stop coronavirus outbreaks among young adults.

News

La Vista City Council candidate cited for assault on child

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
Six News has learned a La Vista City Council candidate has been cited by police for misdemeanor assault.

News

Local nonprofit buys former 11 Worth Cafe location

Updated: 4 hours ago
One of the area’s largest food pantries is buying the embattled 11 Worth Cafe building.