Advertisement

Doctors in Congress weigh in on President Trump’s COVID-19 battle

By Alana Austin
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- As President Donald Trump battles COVID-19, lawmakers who are physicians are weighing in on his condition. There are 17 doctors on Capitol Hill, and Washington News Bureau Reporter Alana Austin checks in with two of them for their take. Both of these doctors have recovered from the virus themselves.

The president arrived at Walter Reed medical center in Maryland Friday, as a medical team closely monitors his condition. The commander-in-chief is taking experimental COVID-19 drugs Remdesivir and Regeneron, a cocktail intended to reduce the viral load for quicker recovery.

“Why they’re giving him the Regeneron, the antibodies, is you don’t want it to go to your heart or the lung so that you can’t breathe," explained Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA). “That’s what you’re really concerned about,” Cassidy added.

Cassidy is a gastroenterologist who recovered from COVID this summer. He says the president’s health must be taken seriously.

“I’m speaking now as a physician. He’s older and he’s heavy. And both of those are major risk factors for having more complications," said Cassidy.

Florida GOP Congressman Neal Dunn – a surgeon – also overcame the virus earlier this year. After studying epidemiology for decades, he says the breakthroughs in treating this virus - and the ongoing development of a vaccine - are remarkable.

“The treatments are so much better now than they were just a month ago," said Rep. Neal Dunn (R-FL).

Dunn – a big supporter of Trump – says he’s a fighter and optimistic about the President’s recovery..

“I wish I had half his energy," said Dunn. “I feel really comfortable that he’s going to get good, aggressive proactive treatment, and he’ll be back in the lists ready to fight again."

With the president sidelined – and several of his top allies also testing positive for the virus – this does put a damper on the campaign schedule. Election Day is in a month and early voting is already underway in many states.

At this point, Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for COVID-19 and his debate against Democratic Senator Kamala Harris is still set to go on next week.

The president’s next debate against former Vice President Joe Biden is also still scheduled to go on at this point. That event is less than two weeks away in Miami.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers and candidates respond to Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
On Thursday, Nebraska and Iowa lawmakers and candidates posted well-wishes on social media to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they tested positive for COVID-19.

Breaking News

President Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:18 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday.

Politics

Vice President Mike Pence makes campaign stop in Carter Lake

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
|
By Brian Mastre
Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning in the Omaha-metro area Thursday.

State

Nebraska officials assure election secure; state prepared for Medicaid expansion

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and other state officials are giving an update Wednesday morning on the security of the November election as well as the expansion of Medicaid, which goes into effect on Thursday.

National Politics

Debate Takeaways: An acrid tone from the opening minute

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:59 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The 74-year-old president and the 77-year-old former vice president are similar in age, and they share a mutual dislike. But they differ starkly in style and substance. All of that was evident from the outset.

Latest News

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

Politics

Nebraska Democrats announce Preston Love Jr. as write-in candidate for Senate

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
In an announcement Thursday from a popular north Omaha eatery, the Nebraska Democratic Party said it is backing Preston Love Jr. as a write-in candidate for U.S. Senate in the November election.

State

Former Nebraska GOP chairman Chuck Sigerson dies at 75

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:40 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Former Nebraska Republican Party chairman and former Omaha City Council president Chuck Sigerson has died after a decade-long battle with complications from a heart attack.

News

Sasse and Janicek debate COVID, police reform, and healthcare

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:35 PM CDT
In their first and only debate, incumbent Republican Senator Ben Sasse and Democrat Chris Janicek, a small business owner, faced off on the debate stage in Lincoln. The two candidates fielded several questions on foreign and domestic policies, including some of the most divisive issues in the country right now.

News

Sasse, Janicek debate

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

Politics

Sen. Ben Sasse debates Democratic challenger Chris Janicek

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT
|
By Emily Dwire
Democratic challenger Chris Janicek will take on Republican Sen. Ben Sasse in a televised debate Friday night.