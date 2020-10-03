COVID-19 safety at Friday night football games

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Between the pandemic, and now the President’s infection, people are being constantly reminded to take health measures and be safe.

But are they?

Six News checked out a not- so- typical fall evening for Friday Night football at Westside High School and found lots of changes.

Fans will be directed to one gate only

For entry. During a typical night, there would be five, but the school is trying to minimize contact around the field.

Fans should also present a voucher and be wearing a face mask at entry.

Jordan Rhodes, the Assistant Athletic Director said “It’s a team effort. Not just the player, not just the students, but we need to do our best to prevent a preventable outbreak.”

Rhodes also doubles as the Dean of Students and added that everyone wins when strict COVID-19 guidelines at the games are enforced.

“We wanna keep everything afloat so we can do the things that matter like go to school and have some extracurricular activities.” Rhodes highlighted

Each player, band member and cheerleader gets six vouchers, total, for family and friends.

They’re also still expected to cover their face and sit six feet apart from other groups.

For one dad, that’s music to his ears.

“I think it’s great that the school and administration are even walking into stands and reminding students and parents to pull their masks up over their noses,” said Joseph Frost

Frost’s daughter is a cheerleader. For him, the news of President Trump testing positive for Covid-19 solidifies that the recent game precautions should be taken seriously.

“It makes it clear that it’s important to be safe and social distance. Don’t pretend this virus isn’t real. It is.” He said.

Westside High School has asked everyone who plans to attend a game to come prepared for the rules so they don’t have to turn anyone away.

