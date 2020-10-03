Advertisement

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne)((AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne))
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

“In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” an NFL statement reads. “All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration.”

The announcement comes shortly after ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Patriots starting QB Cam Newton tested positive for the virus and will miss the game against the Chiefs.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu also tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the New England Patriots, Newton is in self-quarantine after finding out of his positive test on Friday. Anyone in close contact with him all tested negative Saturday morning.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln Southeast

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joe Nugent
Week six coverage of Papio’s trip to Lincoln Southeast.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Grand Island vs. Papillion-La Vista South

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joe Nugent
Week six coverage of Grand Island at Papio South.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Creighton Prep vs. North Platte

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joe Nugent
Week six Friday Night Fever coverage of Creighton Prep at North Platte.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: St. Albert vs. Tri Center

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joe Nugent
Week six Friday Night Fever action from St. Albert and Tri Center in Council Bluffs.

Latest News

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Millard South vs. Lincoln Pius X

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joe Nugent
Week six coverage of Millard South on the road at Lincoln Pius X.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Lincoln East vs. Millard West

Updated: 12 hours ago
Week six coverage of Lincoln East at Millard West.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Millard North vs. Westside

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joe Nugent
Week six Friday Night Fever coverage of Millard North vs. Westside.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Bellevue East vs. Elkhorn South

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joe Nugent
Week six Friday Night Fever coverage of Bellevue East at Elkhorn South.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Gretna vs. Skutt

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joe Nugent
Week six Friday Night Fever coverage of our lead game Gretna at Skutt.

News

Omaha native Bob Gibson dies at 84

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kevin Westhues
Bob Gibson has died at the age of 84