Tropical Depression 25 now being monitored in the Carribean

Tropical Depression 25
Tropical Depression 25(WOWT)
By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a bit of a lull in tropical activity, Tropical Depression 25 is no being monitored in the Carribean southwest of Cuba. Advisories will be issued by the National Hurricane Center regarding the forecast movement of this storm starting at 10am CDT.

As of now this storm will slowly meander into the Gulf of Mexico by next week but great uncertainty exists as to where it will go from there. People along the Gulf of Mexico will need to make daily checks of the forecast by next week to monitor it’s projected path.

Tropical Depression 25
Tropical Depression 25(WOWT)

