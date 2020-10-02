Advertisement

Top Trump aide tests positive for Covid-19

Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WOWT/AP) -

President Donald Trump said Thursday night that he and first lady Melania Trump were beginning a “quarantine process” as they waited coronavirus test results. The tests were taken after a top aide he spent substantial time with this week tested positive for COVID-19.

Counselor to the President Hope Hicks walks from Marine One to accompany President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One as he departs Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
Counselor to the President Hope Hicks walks from Marine One to accompany President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One as he departs Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The president did not elaborate what that the quarantine process involves. He said Hicks began feeling mild symptoms during the plane ride home from a rally in Minnesota Wednesday evening. She had also traveled with Trump to the first presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday.

She was seen boarding Marine One Wednesday with other close aides including Jared Kushner. None of them had masks on as they headed to the Minnesota rally.

Hicks has been with the Trump administration since 2016 when she joined the presidential campaign. Some of her time in the White House was spent as communications director.

