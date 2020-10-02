Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Chilly morning with patchy frost leads us into a chilly weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re waking up to the coldest morning of the season so far with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s in the metro. Some locations started near freezing in Iowa! After some frost to start as well, we’ll likely see that melt off quickly. Clouds will increase as the day goes along limiting our afternoon high to near 60 degrees.

Chilly Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Thankfully the wind won’t be as much of an issue today with light and variable wind through the day. The clouds that thicken up today will bring us our first and only rain chance in the 10 day forecast. Showers are possible after 9pm and those chances will continue on and off overnight.

Rain chances overnight (WOWT)

Rain chances will move out very early Saturday morning but the clouds will be tougher to get rid of. Mostly cloudy skies will keep the high temp Saturday near 60 degrees and even with decreasing clouds Sunday we should still top out near 60 degrees. Warmer days are ahead next week with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Chilly weekend ahead (WOWT)

