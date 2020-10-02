Advertisement

President Trump sends letter with Farmers to Families food boxes; experts weigh in on if it’s legal

“The letter stops short of advocating for a candidate or a particular election outcome and as long as they stop short of expressed advocacy that likelihood, it’s not directly illegal. It doesn’t violate campaign finance laws or the Hatch Act,” says Michael Kang, Northwestern University law professor.
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Boxes of food going out to millions of families across the country will now come with a letter from President Trump.

Questions now surround whether the letter is legal with just 32 days to go until the election.

“If we have not crossed the ethical line... we are close enough we can see it,” says Dr. Dave Rausch, West Texas A & M political science professor.

Hundreds line up here in the metro each time there’s a shipment of food from the Farmers to Families food box program.

The program has been going on since the pandemic hit the United States.

Now, it’s into phase three.

Those getting boxes may notice something new this time around.

“They had told us with phase three there would be a letter from the president in each box,” says Amy Harvey, Open Door Mission.

The Open Door Mission hasn’t yet received these letters in their boxes.

But, the Food Bank of the Heartland has.

Dr. Dave Rausch is a professor of political science at West Texas A and M.

He studies issues just like this one.

“Is that illegal or unethical political advertising? That’s a good question. It’s definitely the result of an incumbent advantage. In any political campaign the incumbent always has the advantage because he or she is already in the office.”

We are 32 days out from an election.

So, does this letter break any campaign laws?

Michael Kang is a professor of law at Northwestern University.

He says no laws have been broken.

“The letter stops short of advocating for a candidate or a particular election outcome and as long as they stop short of expressed advocacy that likelihood, it’s not directly illegal. It doesn’t violate campaign finance laws or the Hatch Act,” says Michael Kang, Northwestern University law professor.

Both experts say this letter does tow the line.

“It’s a fine line in some cases calling something illegal or unethical. It’s probably better to say what the current president is doing is un presidential,” says Dr. Rausch

But, what exactly does that mean?

“When I say un presidential, is there something that makes the office of president look less grand, less big like with the food boxes for example

Does that reduce the actual image of the office of president?” says Dr. Rausch.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

