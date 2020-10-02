Omaha man charged with sexual assault of child appears in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man facing a charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child appeared in Douglas County Court on Friday and was ordered held on $500,000 bond.

Davon Carroll, 28, faces 20 years to life in prison if convicted.

According to the Omaha Police Department, officers responded to a reported sexual assault on Sept. 29 at 2:21 p.m. near N 37th and Fowler Streets.

Investigators spoke with the caller who said her daughter, a minor, was walking near 3700 Grand Ave. when she was approached by a man later identified as Carroll who was driving a dark SUV, she said.

“The driver blocked her pathway and told her to get into his vehicle, but she declined. The male became verbally aggressive towards the juvenile, and, out of fear, she complied, getting into the SUV,” the report stated.

The suspect drove to an area near 74th Street and Military Avenue where he allegedly assaulted the child, who was able to escape and run home to report what happened to her mother, police said.

With information gained through interviews with the alleged victim, police were able to identify the suspect as Carroll and authorized a search warrant at his residence on Sept. 30. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police said Carroll was interviewed at police headquarters and admitted to having sexual contact with the child.

Carroll’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 30. He was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim or any child as conditions of his bond.

