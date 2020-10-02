Omaha City Council to vote on mask ordinance extension

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department is encouraging Omaha’s City Council to extend its mask ordinance.

The requirement to wear masks in the city is set to expire Oct. 20. The council plans to vote on the issue next week.

Those who agree with the mask ordinance say it’s working and should be extended.

Omaha’s mask ordinance went into effect in August. It was extended by the council Sept. 1.

Now the council is set to vote on another extension. City Councilman Ben Gray said the council will soon discuss where the city’s positivity rate has to be before the ordinance is no longer needed.

“The Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, our local experts here are some of the best in the country -- are telling us that five percent or less over a two week period gives us an opportunity to take another look at this and maybe do some more opening up and things like that,” Gray said. “But at this point and time that’s one of the things we’re looking at so we don’t have to this every couple of weeks.”

