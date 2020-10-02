Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers and candidates respond to Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

(WOWT) - On Thursday, Nebraska and Iowa lawmakers — and those who want them voted out — posted well-wishes on social media to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they tested positive for COVID-19.

Praying for @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS during this time. We wish them a full and speedy recovery. — Rep. Don Bacon (@RepDonBacon) October 2, 2020

This virus needs to be taken as serious as it is. Hoping for a speedy recovery for the President and First Lady. — Kara Eastman (@karaforcongress) October 2, 2020

Mr. President, please know Americans from across the political spectrum have expressed deep concern for you and First Lady Melania during this difficult moment. I wish you all the best as you recover, and continue to carry the burden of leadership for our nation @realDonaldTrump — Jeff Fortenberry (@JeffFortenberry) October 2, 2020

This year, I prayed for all people impacted by Covid-19, including constituents, people in nursing facilities, and health care providers. Today, I especially pray for the President and First Lady. I pray for a quick recovery and the health of their family and staff members. — Senator Kate Bolz (@katejbolz) October 2, 2020

Wishing the President and First Lady a speedy and full recovery.



This is a reminder that #COVID19 doesn’t care who you are – even if you’re President of the United States, you are not immune from this virus.



Wear a mask, practice social distancing, & stay home if you’re sick. — Rep. Cindy Axne (@RepCindyAxne) October 2, 2020

Praying for a speedy recovery and good health for @realdonaldtrump and @FLOTUS, as well as others who have also tested positive for #COVID19 — David Young (@YoungForIowa) October 2, 2020

“Melissa and I are praying for the President and First Lady. This nasty virus is putting our country through the ringer, but Americans are going to beat this. We’re going come out stronger on the other side.”

My prayers are with @realdonaldtrump and @FLOTUS. Wishing you a speedy recovery. — Senator Deb Fischer (@SenatorFischer) October 2, 2020

My prayers are with @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. Get well soon! — Joni Ernst (@joniernst) October 2, 2020

I’m wishing the President and his family a speedy recovery. We'll get through this by working together and looking out for each other. We need to take this virus seriously, wear a mask, and practice social distancing. — Theresa Greenfield (@GreenfieldIowa) October 2, 2020

