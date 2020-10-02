Advertisement

Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers and candidates respond to Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

After President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, leaders in the commonwealth released statements showing their support and well wishes.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WOWT) - On Thursday, Nebraska and Iowa lawmakers — and those who want them voted out — posted well-wishes on social media to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they tested positive for COVID-19.

“Melissa and I are praying for the President and First Lady. This nasty virus is putting our country through the ringer, but Americans are going to beat this. We’re going come out stronger on the other side.”

Emailed statement from Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.

