La Vista City Council candidate cited for assault on child

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Six News has learned a La Vista City Council candidate has been cited by police for misdemeanor assault.

The alleged victim is an 11-year-old neighbor boy.

During a toy Nerf gunfight with a boy down the street, Bryson Redden, 11, says an adult standing nearby got caught in the crossfire.

“He was super nice to us but then all of a sudden he got mad at me for shooting him three times on accident, and he kneed me in my private area so I was pretty shocked," Bryson said.

And shocking to his mother, Kristi Redden, the adult who allegedly assaulted her son is La Vista City Council candidate Nicolas Crawford, 32.

“When he asked, ‘what’s this sign mean, mom?’ and I tell him he’s got confusion of why can he try and run for city council, and be an example when he’s hurt (Bryson)," she said.

The council candidate declined to comment but his lawyer Paul Muia said Crawford will enter a not guilty plea to third-degree assault.

“We have evidence of him telling the kid to stop, don’t do this again, and the kid did it again. He didn’t kick no kid, he didn’t punch no kid. He did touch him somehow to discipline him not to do that again,” Muia said.

“Which is true. He didn’t punch him, he didn’t kick him, he kneed him. Who does that to anybody let alone a child?” Kristi said.

Crawford did say “I have no plans of pulling out of the race.”

Third-degree assault is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of up to one year in jail if convicted.

