Huskers to Uzbekistan? Scott Frost is on board

(WOWT)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After today’s practice Scott Frost said the team is thrilled to give it a shot, they aren’t concerned about the challenging schedule, that could be the hardest in the country and they would even go to Uzbekistan if that’s what it took to play.

The Huskers have a large roster with a number of walk-on players, it is not clear yet if the Big Ten will limit the number of daily COVID-19 tests which would have a greater impact on this team compared to others.

Scott Frost says the the Huskers are closer to where he wants to be in terms of the depth, he’s happy with some positions like tight end, but thin in other areas. Don’t forget depth might be even more significant this season with COVID-19 and those who test positive will be out at least 21 days. The Huskers are also deeper at receiver this season.

He also feels good about the offensive line and tell me that isn’t a welcome change. There’s a chance for the first time in a longtime this team will be able to impose it’s will on someone. The first game might not be a good gauge either at Ohio State.

With the NCAA deciding this season will not count toward eligibility, Frost says they will only use their best players. It makes it simple, without restrictions. Down the road when players are deciding if they want a fifth year is where the numbers could become a challenge.

Scott also said the extended offseason has been most beneficial to young players who are learning the offensive and defensive systems. The players have had a lot of reps in Matt Lubick’s offense and yes Scott Frost believes in making tweaks every year to continue to evolve but the largest impact of the extra work will likely benefit the younger players.

