Halloween safety guidelines for families

By Lauren Melendez
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tap into that creativity because celebrating Halloween in 2020 will require a lot of it.

Like many holidays this year, it’ll look different, especially because it can involve significant contact, which is why many events are already being cancelled.

Many, not all.

Anne O’Keefe, Senior Epidemiologist for Douglas County Health Department said it’s tough to completely cancel the holiday and would rather shift focus on how to help families enjoy it safely rather than snatch it completely, like several other cities and states have done.

That’s why she’s working on guidance that lists holiday activities on a spectrum from low to high risk.

Indoor haunted houses would be on that list. “Screaming singing; those are all activities where virus can spread easily.” O’Keefe explained.

For those still planning to attend inside events, she urged the importance of wearing a mask. When it comes to anyone interested in providing candy for trick-or-treaters, she suggested leaving individually wrapped candy outside, a few inches away from each other.

She explained it helps reduce kids sticking their hands in a big bowl and sifting through. Another option includes creating snack bags.

O’Keefe also said she was proud to hear that annual Minne Lusa Boo-levard celebration was cancelled; adding it was a responsible and appreciated move, seeing that it drew more than two thousand people last year.

The event organizer, Corey T. Starr shared his disappointment that the sprawling stretch of homes wouldn’t be transformed like usual, but assured residents were still taking precautions to offer some fun.

“When you have those focal points that are drawing people in- that’s my concern...forcing them to come into congregated groups. Now we’re talking about things like leaving treats out or hooking up a tube and sliding the candy down to a bucket." Starr outlined.

Starr and other residents like Tara Whitley who said she too was “bummed for the kids, because it affects them the most.” agreed they’d do everything they can to make next year’s Minne Lusa Boo-levard bigger and better.

In the meantime, families can expect to see a detailed infographic within the next week from the Douglas County Health Department, providing more tips, safety suggestions and guidelines.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

