Friday Oct. 2 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 186 new cases, 2 deaths, delay caused by cyberattack

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reported 186 new cases Friday for a total of 16,691 total cases. Two additional deaths were reported, bringing the area’s total death toll to 196.

The deceased are described as a male under 20 years of age and a male over 80 years of age.

Fifty of the new cases were delayed because of the cyberattack recently perpetrated against Nebraska Medicine.

A total of 12,706 county residents have recovered from the coronavirus, the DCHD stated.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
