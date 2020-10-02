Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Scattered rain showers likely tonight

By David Koeller
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a frosty start to Friday with temperatures dipping into the mid even low 30s around the metro! Parts of western Iowa even dipped into the 20s, likely bringing the growing season to an end for the. We did see a fair amount of sunshine this afternoon, helping to warm us up to near 60. We’ll spend the bulk of the evening hours in the 50s with increasing clouds. Most of your Friday evening will be dry, but rain chances will be on the increase tonight. Showers could arrive as early as 9pm, though rain is more likely after 11pm in the metro. Scattered showers are likely though the overnight, though rainfall amounts will remain on the light side.

Showers may linger into early Saturday, but should be pushing out of the area by 9 or 10am. Clouds however will linger through the day, helping to keep us chilly once again. Temperatures will struggle to warm to around 60 degrees. Clouds will slowly thin Saturday night with lows in the lower 40s. We’ll see a bit more sun on Sunday, but once again temperatures remain below average with highs in the lower 60.

A big warm up is on the way for next week, with temperatures jumping into the upper 70s on Monday. Lots of sunshine and almost Summer-like conditions are expected for the majority of next week. Temperatures will likely be in the upper 70s to even 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Latest indications show Friday of next may see temperatures jump into the mid and upper 80s. While conditions will be great for outdoor activities, we continue to see very dry conditions with drought conditions likely to only worsen over the next week to 10 days.

