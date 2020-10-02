Advertisement

Backlog of autopsies affecting Iowa family

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What should have taken only days has now dragged a family’s sorrow on for neally a week. Little 2-year-old Ellie died last week when a car struck her. Now her family is speaking up to help Iowans in their shoes.

“I just felt like that was unacceptable it’s unacceptable for anybody we’re already dealing with a pretty hefty tragedy and to think about mom’s little girl staying up there just waiting,” Ellie’s aunt Jamie Behrend said.

When Ellie’s body was sent to the state medical examiners in Ankeny, the family was told to expect a call in 48 hours. When that didn’t happen they started to make calls on their own.

“I kind of just got the runaround,” Behrend said.

Phone calls to local and state officials seemed to lead nowhere. The only explanation she was given was the state medical examiner was backlogged.

“They just said there’s just absolutely no way were several days out this isn’t going to happen for several days,” Behrend said.

That’s when the family turned to 6 News.

“We just wanna bring our baby girl home it’s really hard to imagine going through this as it is but to drag it out the last date we were given is that they might get to her by October 10,” Behrend said.

6 News also started making phone calls on Tuesday and got the runaround. Pottawattamie County officials said to call the state medical examiner. Multiple phone calls to the state office later, the only information provided is that there were “swamped”.

Thursday they said our messages were forwarded to the administration office and we should head back from somebody but we’re still waiting. The governor’s office pointed us towards the health department wich emailed back saying they could answer our questions but we haven’t heard back.

Ellie’s family said they’re talking about this because they know there are other people that don’t have the information and resources to demand autopsies be done faster.

“Having her back here doesn’t make everything better but at least we know where she is, Mom knows where she is she can be at peace we can lay her to rest,” Behrend said.

The family drove three hours to the state medical examiners Thursday to see if they could get any answers in person, but they said they were unable to learn anything new. They ended up signing a document saying they didn’t want an autopsy done so Ellie could come home.

You can support the family through their venmo at @Katie-Livingston-17

