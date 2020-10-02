11 Worth Cafe building sold to Omaha nonprofit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of the area’s largest food pantries is buying the embattled 11 Worth Cafe building, making room to continue serving record numbers of people amid the pandemic.

This week, Together Inc. surpassed 100,000 people served through its drive-thru pantry since March, eclipsing the number typically serve in an entire year.

Mike Hornacek, president and CEO of Together, said the purchase of the nearby 11 Worth Cafe building will allow them to open up much-needed space for their food pantry, which currently shares space with its administrative offices at 24th and Leavenworth streets.

“We are pleased to announce the purchase of the former 11Worth Café property. During this time when we are faced with a growing need for our services, this adjacent property will provide the opportunity for us to continue to serve and meet the needs of those who are most vulnerable in our community. Thanks to the support from many people and organizations, we have become a go-to resource and we are committed to providing services in a safe manner for those who may have nowhere else to turn. As we have since our organization was founded in 1975, we look forward to joining hands with our entire community to connect with, and help, the disadvantaged in our community.”

The 11 Worth Cafe shut its doors in June after protests erupted over a menu item named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee. The owner’s son also came under scrutiny for racial comments made on social media.

Together’s food pantry is one part of the nonprofit’s services working to prevent and end homelessness. Its administrative offices providing housing services will be moved to the 11 Worth Cafe building.

