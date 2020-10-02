Advertisement

11 Worth Cafe building sold to Omaha nonprofit

Together Inc. is purchasing the embattled building to expand its food pantry amid pandemic
Together Inc. announced Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, that it is purchasing the 11 Worth Cafe to expand its food pantry and outreach services.
Together Inc. announced Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, that it is purchasing the 11 Worth Cafe to expand its food pantry and outreach services.(Tara Campbell / WOWT)
By Tara Campbell
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of the area’s largest food pantries is buying the embattled 11 Worth Cafe building, making room to continue serving record numbers of people amid the pandemic.

This week, Together Inc. surpassed 100,000 people served through its drive-thru pantry since March, eclipsing the number typically serve in an entire year.

Mike Hornacek, president and CEO of Together, said the purchase of the nearby 11 Worth Cafe building will allow them to open up much-needed space for their food pantry, which currently shares space with its administrative offices at 24th and Leavenworth streets.

“We are pleased to announce the purchase of the former 11Worth Café property. During this time when we are faced with a growing need for our services, this adjacent property will provide the opportunity for us to continue to serve and meet the needs of those who are most vulnerable in our community. Thanks to the support from many people and organizations, we have become a go-to resource and we are committed to providing services in a safe manner for those who may have nowhere else to turn. As we have since our organization was founded in 1975, we look forward to joining hands with our entire community to connect with, and help, the disadvantaged in our community.”

Mike Hornacek, President and CEO of Together Inc.

The 11 Worth Cafe shut its doors in June after protests erupted over a menu item named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee. The owner’s son also came under scrutiny for racial comments made on social media.

Together’s food pantry is one part of the nonprofit’s services working to prevent and end homelessness. Its administrative offices providing housing services will be moved to the 11 Worth Cafe building.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Tropical Depression 25 now being monitored in the Carribean

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Tropical Depression 25

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Chilly morning with patchy frost leads us into a chilly weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
We’re waking up to the coldest morning of the season so far with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s in the metro.

Breaking News

President Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday.

News

Backlog of autopsies in Iowa delaying funeral plans for Council Bluffs 2-year-old

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
What should have taken only days has now dragged a family’s sorrow on for neally a week. Little 2-year-old Ellie died last week when a car struck her. Now her family is speaking up to help Iowans in their shoes.

Latest News

News

Top Trump aide tests positive for Covid-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
Presidential aide Hope Hicks has tested positive for Covid-19.

News

Halloween safety guidelines for families

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lauren Melendez
Halloween safety during Covid means getting creative...

Politics

Vice President Mike Pence makes campaign stop in Carter Lake

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning in the Omaha-metro area Thursday.

Coronavirus

While COVID-19 clinical trials don’t include children, local research company adding teens

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
Researchers continue to work on a vaccine for COVID-19, but there seems to be one group left out of the clinical trials: children.

News

Omaha Police investigate shooting with baby in backseat - 6:30PM

Updated: 16 hours ago
Omaha Police are investigating after a man was shot in his vehicle with his baby daughter in the backseat.

News

Omaha's Standing Bear Lake floating trail open - 6:30PM

Updated: 16 hours ago
The floating trail at Standing Bear Lake is now open to visitors.